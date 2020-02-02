|
Lois J. Mauro
Cedar Brook, NJ - Lois J. Mauro (nee LaCourt), age 80, of Cedar Brook, NJ, passed away on Friday January 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Roger James Mauro. Loving mother of Andrea (Joe) Strain, Roger Mauro Jr., Paul (Donna Lynn) Mauro, Tim (Angie) Mauro, Renée (Frank) Hildebrand, Eric Mauro, and Tom (Julie) Mauro. Proud grandmother of Stephanie, Justine, Gina, Alexis, the late Nicole, Erin Patrick, Philip, the late Alexandria, Sara, Shannon, Rachel, Eric Jr., Catherine, Rachael, Olivia, Isabella, Katie, and Ashley; great-grandmother of Alivia, Fynley, Everly, Kaleb, Benjamin, Willow, Alana, Nolan, Luke, Axel, Oliver, and Valkyrie. Dear sister of Kathleen Robino, Mary Walther, and the late Vincent LaCourt Jr. Mrs. Mauro is also survived and will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
Mom, you dedicated your life to us and dad, loved to travel, play Jeopardy, were incredibly strong in your Catholic faith, and enjoyed seeing the family grow with each new baby. We will keep your memory alive for all generations to come. You will be missed. But there's comfort in knowing that dad has welcomed you home with open arms. We love you.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and again on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:15 to 10:15 am at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am on Friday at Christ the Redeemer Parish/Sacred Heart Church, 119 Rt. 73, Cedar Brook, NJ 08018. Interment will follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lois's memory to St. Padre Pio Shrine, c/o Newfield Bank, ATTN: Kathy Valla, VP - Dept. WS, 18 West Blvd., Newfield, NJ 08344. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
