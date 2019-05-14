Services
Popiolek Funeral Home - Barrington
400 Clements Bridge Road
Barrington, NJ 08007
(856) 546-9040
Viewing
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Popiolek Funeral Home - Barrington
400 Clements Bridge Road
Barrington, NJ 08007
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Popiolek Funeral Home - Barrington
400 Clements Bridge Road
Barrington, NJ 08007
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Herman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois M. Herman


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lois M. Herman Obituary
Lois M. Herman

Voorhees - (nee Himes) Passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, of Voorhees, formerly of Bellmawr, age 84yrs. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Devoted mother of Denise Herman, Daniel Herman (Christine), Cindy White (Ed) and the late Dawn Herman. Dear sister of Ted Campbell (Bill). Loving grandmother of Stephanie, Nicole, Michele, and Dan. Great-grandmother of Victoria and Olivia. Mrs. Herman was a long-time member and Deacon of the former First Presbyterian Church of Barrington. She loved to bring joy to others through the art of clowning for over 30 yrs. Known in the clown world as Ding-A-Ling, Lois was a member of Kapo's Gang as well as the Mid-Atlantic Clown Association. When she wasn't clowning, Lois enjoyed crafts, handing out root beer barrels and spending time with her family. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday morning from 9:30am at the POPIOLEK FUNERAL HOME, 400 Clements Bridge Rd, Barrington, NJ, where a Funeral Service will follow at 11am. If desired the family requests memorial donations to the Delaware Valley , www.alz.org/delval. For directions and to express condolences please visit www.njfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier-Post on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now