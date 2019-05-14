|
|
Lois M. Herman
Voorhees - (nee Himes) Passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, of Voorhees, formerly of Bellmawr, age 84yrs. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Devoted mother of Denise Herman, Daniel Herman (Christine), Cindy White (Ed) and the late Dawn Herman. Dear sister of Ted Campbell (Bill). Loving grandmother of Stephanie, Nicole, Michele, and Dan. Great-grandmother of Victoria and Olivia. Mrs. Herman was a long-time member and Deacon of the former First Presbyterian Church of Barrington. She loved to bring joy to others through the art of clowning for over 30 yrs. Known in the clown world as Ding-A-Ling, Lois was a member of Kapo's Gang as well as the Mid-Atlantic Clown Association. When she wasn't clowning, Lois enjoyed crafts, handing out root beer barrels and spending time with her family. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday morning from 9:30am at the POPIOLEK FUNERAL HOME, 400 Clements Bridge Rd, Barrington, NJ, where a Funeral Service will follow at 11am. If desired the family requests memorial donations to the Delaware Valley , www.alz.org/delval. For directions and to express condolences please visit www.njfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier-Post on May 14, 2019