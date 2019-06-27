|
Lois R. McAllister
West Berlin - On June 25, 2019, Lois (nee Grace), age 75. Beloved wife of the late Harry L. McAllister Jr. Loving daughter of the late Raymond & Martha Grace. Survived by her children Debbie (Tom) Weast, Patty (Dave) McConnell, Harry III "Butch" (Alicia) and Kathey (Mark) Wheeler, 10 grandchildren Chris (Kim), Jesse (Marisa) & Lauren Weast, Dave (Megan) McConnell, Amanda (Jon) Crocker & Randy (Nicolette) McConnell, Caitlin & Corinne (Andrew) McAllister, Rhianna (Lenny) & Claudia (Rich) Wheeler, great grandchildren Luke & Cara Weast, Zoe McConnell, Carson Crocker, mother of the late Cindy McAllister. Also survived by her significant other Leon Pantella, and many loving family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday morning 9-11 am with services starting at 11:00am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment: Berlin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Samaritan Hospice 5 Eves Dr. Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053.Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 27, 2019