|
|
Loren V. Havens
Voorhees & formerly of Audubon & Bellmawr - Loren "George" V. Havens, age 89, passed away on April 14, 2020. Born in Camden, NJ. He was the son of the late Raymond and Willie May (nee Jones) Havens. Loren was a longtime resident of Audubon, NJ and later moved to Bellmawr, NJ. He proudly served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He previously worked as an accountant for RCA and Metro Cab. He retired from Metro Cab and went on to work for another 23 years for ShopRite. Loren served with the Ambulance Squad, Special Police, and Drum and Bugle Corp; all for Audubon. But most of all, he will be remembered as a wonderful father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend who was loved by many.
Loren is predeceased by his 5 siblings.
He is survived by his children, Wayne Havens (Laurie) and Lorraine Mitchell (Chris), son-in-law, Gary Pinter: grandchildren, Andrew Pinter (Alyssa), Eric Pinter (Amy), Joel Pinter (Brittany), Nathan Havens, Barak Havens (Leah), and Jacob Havens; 5 great grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Due to current gathering restrictions, Loren will be laid to rest privately at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In honor of Loren's love for children, the family requests any donations be made to . To see Loren's tribute page, please visit milanofuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020