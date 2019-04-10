Services
Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish /St. Agnes Church
701 Little Gloucester Rd.
Blackwood, NJ
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
701 Little Gloucester Rd.
Blackwood, NJ
Blackwood - Loretta A. Landi of Blackwood, NJ died suddenly from a brain aneurysm April 5, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of Anthony (Deceased 2009). Loving mother of Paul Landi of Park City, UT. Dear sister to Richard Guerra, and sister in law to John Landi and Joseph Landi (Bill). She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Loretta was a loved member of the community and giving her time and energy to others was her life's passion. She volunteered for many years at Ryerss Farm and the Animal Welfare Association of NJ where she enjoyed caring for horses and all of God's creatures. Even without having children playing in the league, you could still find her working in the snack stand at Blackwood Little League to this day.

Visitation will be Friday, April 12, 2019, 10:00 AM- 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Hope Parish /St. Agnes Church, 701 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ 08012, where her Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Ryerss Farm for Aged Equines, 1710 Ridge Road, Pottstown, PA 19465 or online at ryerssfarm.org. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 10, 2019
