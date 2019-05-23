Services
Terranova Funeral Home
402 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-3110
Viewing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Terranova Funeral Home
402 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Terranova Funeral Home
402 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
4th Ave. and Kings Hwy.
Haddon Heights, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta DiMedio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta DiMedio


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Loretta DiMedio Obituary
Loretta DiMedio

Haddonfield - Loretta DiMedio (nee Tomassini) of Haddonfield, passed away on May 21, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Devoted mother of Adele, Michael (Victoria), Diana, David (Elizabeth) and Paula. Loving grandmother of Justin, Matthew, Laura, David, Brittany, Dina Rose and Sophia. Dear great grandmother of Madison and Taylor Grace. She is the sister of the late Lucy Limongino and Edda Bukowski.

Loretta, a long-time resident of Haddonfield, enjoyed a full and happy life with activities including family events and dinners, summers at the shore, watching the Phillies, cooking, bowling, gardening and handicapping the horse races. She was a member of the Haddon Heights Sons of Italy Lodge 2311, where she was very active until her recent illness.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing, Tuesday from 6 to 9 PM and Wednesday from 9 to 10:30 AM at TERRANOVA FUNERAL HOME, 402 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11 AM, St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Ave. and Kings Hwy., Haddon Heights. Entombment Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053, . To express condolences and share memories please visit www.terranovafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 23 to May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now