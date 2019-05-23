|
Loretta DiMedio
Haddonfield - Loretta DiMedio (nee Tomassini) of Haddonfield, passed away on May 21, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Devoted mother of Adele, Michael (Victoria), Diana, David (Elizabeth) and Paula. Loving grandmother of Justin, Matthew, Laura, David, Brittany, Dina Rose and Sophia. Dear great grandmother of Madison and Taylor Grace. She is the sister of the late Lucy Limongino and Edda Bukowski.
Loretta, a long-time resident of Haddonfield, enjoyed a full and happy life with activities including family events and dinners, summers at the shore, watching the Phillies, cooking, bowling, gardening and handicapping the horse races. She was a member of the Haddon Heights Sons of Italy Lodge 2311, where she was very active until her recent illness.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing, Tuesday from 6 to 9 PM and Wednesday from 9 to 10:30 AM at TERRANOVA FUNERAL HOME, 402 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11 AM, St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Ave. and Kings Hwy., Haddon Heights. Entombment Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053, . To express condolences and share memories please visit www.terranovafuneralhome.com.
