Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
Washington Twp, NJ
Loretta Foran Obituary
Loretta Foran

Washington Twp. - Loretta Foran (nee Rufo), on April 4, 2019, of Washington Twp. Age 85. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Devoted mother of Michael J., Thomas F., and Laura L. Kuzdrall. Loving grandmother of Regan, Danielle, and Anna.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Monday 7:00 - 9:00 pm and Tuesday 8:15 - 9:15 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am at the Church of the Holy Family, Washington Twp. Interment Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com.

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 6, 2019
