Loretta Foran
Washington Twp. - Loretta Foran (nee Rufo), on April 4, 2019, of Washington Twp. Age 85. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Devoted mother of Michael J., Thomas F., and Laura L. Kuzdrall. Loving grandmother of Regan, Danielle, and Anna.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Monday 7:00 - 9:00 pm and Tuesday 8:15 - 9:15 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am at the Church of the Holy Family, Washington Twp. Interment Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 6, 2019