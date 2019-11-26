|
|
Loretta M. Lynch
Loretta M. Lynch (nee Sobczak) was called home to The Lord, while surrounded by her loving family, November 25, 2019, age 91 years. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, William J. Lynch, since the age of 38. She is survived by loving children: Diane (Ted) Chiglo, Carol Pullella, Nancy (Nick) Brandemarti, Mike (Gail) Lynch and Bill (Paula) Lynch. Loretta also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, with another one on the way. She is also predeceased by her brothers Bob and Bill Sobczak as well as her grandchild, Nicky.
Born in Philadelphia, Loretta grew up and attended schools in the Bridesburg neighborhood. She became a single mother after the death of her husband, William, and took diligent, loving and tireless care of her children and household. After her children were more grown, she began work at Strawbridges Dept Store in their gift department where she loved making floral arrangements for customers. She also loved to golf with friends and visit the NJ Shores with her family. Her kindness, love and devotion will be missed dearly by her large and loving family, as well as those who knew her. Family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at St. Mary's Center for the love and care they provided for our mother.
Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ. Services will be private. Please leave your remembrances of Loretta on Blake-Doyle.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019