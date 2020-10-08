Loretta M. Marlow
Maple Shade - Loretta M. Marlow (nee Whitcas) of Maple Shade passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was 86 years of age. Born in Philadelphia on June 30, 1934, she had resided in Maple Shade since 1962. Loretta was a longtime member and Deacon of Maple Shade Congregational Church, where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and sang in the choir. She loved traveling, but her greatest love was spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, grandson and great granddaughter.
Beloved wife of 66 years to Albert Marlow, dear mother of Sharon (Bill) Leavenworth and Albert F. Marlow, Jr., loving grandmother of Michelle and Steven, cherished great grandmother of Emma, special aunt of Debbie Whitcas, sister of the late Joseph Whitcas.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing and visitation with her family on Saturday, October 10, 10-11:30 am at the MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, 38 N. Forklanding Rd., Maple Shade. Funeral service will follow at 11:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will be in Harleigh Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Loretta's name to the Maple Shade Congregational Church, 45 N. Forklanding Rd.,Maple Shade, NJ 08052. Social distancing will be in place, facial coverings are required. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting marktilghmanfuneralhome.com