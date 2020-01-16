Services
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
Loretta May Harding


1930 - 2020
Sicklerville - Loretta May Harding (nee Letts), of Sicklerville, NJ passed away on January 14, 2020 at the age of 89. Daughter of the late Clarence and Edna Letts. Beloved wife of Harry G. Harding, Jr. Loving mother of Ann Repko (Mike), Toni Smith (Walt), Karen Mullica (Ralph), Thomas Harding and Harry G. Harding III (Dawn). Dear sister of the late Eleanor Lelli. Cherished grandmother of Richard Ploski, James Ploski (Eileen), Jessica Smith, Devon Miller (Kevin), Stephanie Johnson (Tim), Amanda Harding, Nicole Harding and Heather Harding and great grandmother of Andrew Ploski, Connor Ploski, Evan Ploski and Josie Miller, great great grandmother of Logan Ploski. Loretta was a member of the Good Timers travel club and cardinal babes in the Red Hats she also worked as George Zallie's secretary at Zallie ShopRite for 40 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday morning from 9:30AM to 11:00AM at the COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE, BERLIN, NJ 08009. Funeral Service 11:00AM. Interment Erial Community Cemetery, Erial, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family requests you spend time out with your family and loved ones or contribute to a charity of your choosing in her honor. To leave lasting condolences; COSTANTINOPRIMOFH.COM
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
