Loretta Mooney
Washington Twp. - (nee Mulvihill) On June 21, 2020. Age 83. Loretta was a School Teacher at St. Bridget's in Glassboro for many years. For funeral information please visit www.egizifuneral.com or call Egizi Funeral Home at 227-9500.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.