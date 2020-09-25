1/1
Loretta Rose Valora
Loretta Rose Valora

Deptford - Surrounded by her loving and caring family, Loretta passed peacefully at home on September 22, 2020 at the age of 80. (nee Pendeline). Formerly of Williamstown. Predeceased by her husband, Norman Valora. Loving mother of Marco Anthony and his wife, Kimberly and Joseph Anthony Jr. Cherished grandmother of Marco Jr., Michael and Janina Anthony. Also survived by her loving friend and caregiver, Mary Blackiston.

Loretta will be forever remembered for her Sunday pasta dinners and baking cookies. She always looked forward to her shopping trips with Kim and Mary. Loretta's family would like to give a special thanks to Holy Redeemer Hospice, especially nurse Joanne and all the devoted aides.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Tuesday morning, September 29th from 9:15 to 11:15 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM in the church. Entombment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 160 E. 9th Ave, Runnemede, NJ 08078 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please memo, Loretta Rose Valora.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Loretta Rose Valora. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City Ph: 856-456-1142




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
