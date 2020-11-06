1/1
Loretta (Barrett) Sacerdote
Loretta Sacerdote (nee Barrett)

Lindenwold - Loretta Sacerdote (nee Barrett) on October 28, 2020 of Lindenwold. Age 89. Loving wife of Joseph F. Sacerdote. Beloved mother of Loretta Ann Sacerdote, Joseph Sacerdote (Belle). Devoted Grandmother of Elena Beth Doran (Eric), Kristen Steen (Brian), Mary Beth Sacerdote, and Joseph Sacerdote (Alana). Loving great grandmother of Alexis, Khloe, Brayden, Nina Marie and Joseph Salvatore.

Loretta worked for over forty years in the grocery business. She spent her summers at the shore in Sea Isle, and loved traveling with her friends. She enjoyed the Casinos and could always be found at a Bingo Hall. She will forever be loved and missed.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by BOUCHER FUNERAL HOME, Deptford. For condolences visit www.boucherfuneralhome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
