Lori Craig



Voorhees - Lori Craig, age 59, passed away March 20, 2020. Lori loved the Flyers, Fleetwood Mac and trusted Jesus as her Savior. She resided in Voorhees, Berlin and Lindenwold. She is lovingly remembered by her two sisters, Linda and Terri and their families as well as the family members of her deceased brother, Ken. Lori was fond of Psalm 23, "The Lord is My Shepherd." Services were private.









