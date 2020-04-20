|
Lori J. DeMarco (nee DeAngelo)
Williamstown, NJ - Age 62, went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, she has lived in Williamstown for 50 years.
Lori was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School. She enjoyed her last job working as an associate for Walmart in Turnersville. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and loved the Lord.
Beloved wife of Joseph J. "Oldz" DeMarco. Devoted mother of Thomas Nicholas, Joseph DeMarco and John DeMarco (Tara). Dear sister Debbie DeAngelo, Gail Krauss, Cindy Loscalzo and Jode Bagliani. Loving grandmother of Skyler Nicholas, Alivia Nicholas, Cole DeMarco and Nash DeMarco. Dear sister in law of Louisa DeMarco.
Funeral services are being held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Tara DeMarco, 505 Roun Ave., Williamstown, NJ 08094 to be used for Lori's grandchildren's education.
Arrangements are under the direction of the
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020