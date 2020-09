Lorine J. RollickBlenheim - Lorine J. Rollick (nee Daeche), suddenly, on September 16, 2020, of Blenheim and West Wildwood. Age 83. Beloved Honey Bee of Ray Rollick. Devoted mother of Danny Rollick, Karen Falana (Stephen), David Rollick (Lorri), Krissy Monaghan, Kathy Aretz (Bernie), Doug Rollick (Sarita) and Autumn Galletta (Dominick). Loving Nanny of 20 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Beloved sister of the late Larry Daeche and sister-in-law of Fran Daeche and family. Also survived by many loving extended family and friends. Mrs. Rollick was a former Camden County Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She was retired from New Jersey Bell. Lorine cherished being Nanny, and her family was her world. There will be a viewing from 5 to 8pm Thursday eve at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Graveside Service 12:30pm Friday at Forest Hills Cemetery, 3573 Pine Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA. Family and friends may share memories at ww.GardnerFuneralHome.com