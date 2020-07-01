Lorna L. Conard
Mifflintown, PA - Lorna L. Conard (nee Bonnelly), on June 30, 2020, of Mifflintown, PA; formerly of Stratford, NJ. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Fred Conard. Devoted mother of Patti Conard, Tom Conard (Maureen), Gary Conard, Lori Hatch (Chalie). Loving Nana of Matthew, Shane, Lindsey, Kaitlin, Jessica, and the late Tom Jr. and great grandmom of Madelyn and Bailey. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Lorna was a Past Matron for the Order of the Easter Star - Mifflin Chapter 260. There will be a visitation from 6pm to 7pm on Friday, September 25th at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial service 7pm at the funeral home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 8489 Licking Creek Road, Mifflintown, PA 17059. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
