Lorna L. Conard
1929 - 2020
Lorna L. Conard

Mifflintown, PA - Lorna L. Conard (nee Bonnelly), on June 30, 2020, of Mifflintown, PA; formerly of Stratford, NJ. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Fred Conard. Devoted mother of Patti Conard, Tom Conard (Maureen), Gary Conard, Lori Hatch (Chalie). Loving Nana of Matthew, Shane, Lindsey, Kaitlin, Jessica, and the late Tom Jr. and great grandmom of Madelyn and Bailey. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Lorna was a Past Matron for the Order of the Easter Star - Mifflin Chapter 260. There will be a visitation from 6pm to 7pm on Friday, September 25th at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial service 7pm at the funeral home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 8489 Licking Creek Road, Mifflintown, PA 17059. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
