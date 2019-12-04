|
|
Lorraine A. Rusie
Collingswood - (nee Pular) Suddenly on December 3, 2019, of Collingswood, NJ. Age 82 years.
Dear mother of Don (Carolyn) Rusie and the late Bryan Rusie. Loving grandmother of Kate Rusie (Brent Blaylock), Julianne Rusie, Mike Rusie and Tom Rusie and great grandmother of Jack Blaylock. Sister to the late Joan Rizzi and the late Stanton Pular.
Lorraine was a 1955 graduate of Collingswood High School and longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Collingswood. She was also a former secretary at RCA, Camden, NJ.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday 10 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Memorial Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the First Baptist Church, 23 Frazer Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019