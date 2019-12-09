Services
Healey Funeral Home - Cherry Hill
1816 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
(856) 428-8222
Cherry Hill - On December 7, 2019, Lorraine (nee Buczynski) passed away peacefully at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees after a three year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born and raised in Camden, Lorraine was a longtime resident of the Ashland section of Cherry Hill. She worked as a teacher's assistant for over 30 years at Horace Mann Elementary School in Cherry Hill retiring just over five years ago. Prior to working as a teachers' aide, she volunteered with the Ashland ambulance squad and the Ladies Auxiliary for the Ashland Fire Department #2.

Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, Leonard J. Boris in 2017. She is survived by her daughters, Chris (Tony) Codan, Linda (Tom Kanofsky) Boris, Cynthia (Lars) Liljeblad; son, Daniel (Nicole) Boris; grandson, Joshua Liljebad, sister Patricia McCabe, and many loving nieces and nephews, especially Siena and Julianna McCabe for whom she was like a surrogate grandmother.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Friday from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 1816 Haddonfield-Berlin Road (Route 561), Cherry Hill, NJ followed by her Memorial Service at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053 or at .
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
