Lorraine C. Powell
Monroeville - On June 3, 2019 (nee Dick) of Monroeville, NJ, age 79. She is the beloved wife of Joseph E. Powell, loving mother of Denise and Michael Powell and Lori Baker (Mike). She is the cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, and dear sister of Bertha Carr (Jim). Lorraine was predeceased by her parents Raymond and Caroline Dick, and brothers Raymond and Ronald Dick. Lorraine was born and raised in Gloucester City and lived here until 1976. She attended GHS and worked for 17 years as a bookkeeper for St. John of God School. She enjoyed crafting and going to the Casinos, but above all loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to meet Thursday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the ETHERINGTON-CRERAN FUNERAL HOME, 700 POWELL ST., Gloucester City, NJ. Lorraine's Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be private at the request of her family. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations in Lorraine's name be made to the , 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.etheringtonfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 5, 2019