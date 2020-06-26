Lorraine Evelyn Blank
Lorraine Evelyn Blank

Lorraine Evelyn Blank (nee Brucks) passed away on Saturday, June 20th, 2020 at the age of 82.

Lorraine was born in Merchantville, NJ, and had resided in Medford, NJ before moving to Mount Laurel, NJ. For many years, she worked as an accounts receivable clerk for Automotive Resources International (ARI). After retiring in 2002, she went on to travel, play golf, and enjoy her retirement by spending time with her family.

She is predeceased by her parents Leon and Mildred Brucks, her sister Eileen McNaughton, and her husband Chris N. Blank. She is survived by her three beloved daughters, Karen (Ray) Flynn, Patti (Tom) Eliason, and Lori (Joe) Watts; her brother Bill (Sharon) Brucks; and her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Out of concern for public health, services will be private. Lorraine will be laid to rest at Arlington Park Cemetery in Pennsauken, NJ, with her husband Chris. Donations in memory of Lorraine may be made to the Patient Access Network Foundation, PO Box 76408, Baltimore, MD 21275. Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals.




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
