Southampton - Lorraine M. Jones passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Care One in Evesham. She was 88. Lorraine was born Philadelphia then lived in Audubon, Oaklyn and Southampton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Mae Partridge, her brothers, Edward Altersitz and Joseph Partridge, her Aunt Lillie Hughes and Uncle Albert Hughes, her dear cousin Lillian Hughes, cousin Donald Starkloff, her wonderful friend, Esther Dugary and her beautiful Irish Setter "Terry". Lorraine is survived by her husband of 31 years, Philip M. Jones, her wonderful stepson, Michael K. Jones (Linda) whom she had known for 54 years, and granddaughter Alysa and grandson Ryan. Lorraine was a volunteer at West Jersey Hospital and Cooper Hospital in Camden, donating many hundreds of hours. She loved her pictures and flowers and all creatures from butterflies to horses. She was a self-employed Photo Retoucher working for photographers all over the United States by mail. She worked on the photos of the recruits at Ft. Dix for 40 years and also worked for Jim Cooper at Kingsway Studio in Haddonfield. Thank you to the people at Care One at Evesham and also the wonderful people at Ascend Hospice who helped Lorraine spend her final days in comfort. A viewing will be held Thursday, March 28th beginning at 10 AM followed by Funeral Services at 11 AM at the Lechner Funeral Home, 24 N. Main St., Medford. Burial is in Evergreen Cemetery, Lumberton.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 25, 2019