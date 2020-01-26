Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Lorraine Misik
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church
13 Evesham Road
Runnemede, NJ
Lorraine M. Misik


1931 - 2020
Lorraine M. Misik Obituary
Lorraine M. Misik

Glendora - Lorraine M. Misik (nee Bielicki), on January 25, 2020, of Glendora. Age 88. Daughter of the late Stanley and Irene Bielicki of Camden, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Misik. Loving mother of Sharon O'Donnell (Jerry) and the late Irene Virtue and Joseph Misik. Grandmother of Kenneth Virtue, John Virtue and Matthew O'Donnell. Lorraine was a graduate of the 1949 class of Camden High School. In her younger years, she worked at Gimbels in Philadelphia and marched in many Gimbels Thanksgiving Day parades. Later, she worked as a court clerk in Camden, and as a secretary for the Diocese of Camden for Catholic Social Services. Lorraine enjoyed painting and she loved to crochet. She was a fantastic cook and baker and Lorraine loved food and feeding her family. She was always the best source of information about current events. She brought another view that always seemed to make everyone laugh. There will be a viewing from 8:15am to 9:15am on Wednesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 10am at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, 13 Evesham Road Runnemede. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Lorraine's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1415 Route 70 suite 311 Cherry Hill, NJ. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
