Lorraine M. Pecca
Cherry Hill - PECCA, Lorraine M. (nee Weber) Passed away on October 1, 2020. She was 86 years old. Lorraine is the beloved wife of the late James Pecca, devoted mother of James Pecca Jr. (Cynthia), Peggy Hasner (Louis), Robert Pecca (Priscilla) and Kenneth Pecca (Nina), caring sister of John Weber and the late Doris Edmonds, adoring grandmother of Christopher (Kelly), Matthew (Allison), Joseph, Nicholas, David (Liane), Linda, Jennifer, Daniel (Selena), Christina (David), Vincent and Jackie, cherished great grandmother to Julian, Roman and Luna. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Monday October 5th from 10-12 Noon at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Inurnment will take place at 2 PM on October 5th at the St. Theresa Cemetery, 136 Passaic Avenue, Summit, NJ, 07901. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
.