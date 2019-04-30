Services
Southampton - Dorothy (Lorraine) Maholik, 89, of Leisuretown, Southampton, NJ formerly of Medford Lakes and Mount Laurel, NJ, and originally from Wilkes-Barre, PA. (Hanover Township), passed away on April 27, 2019. Mrs. Maholik had been married for 37 years to Peter P. Maholik Jr, who passed away in 2000. She was the daughter of Michael and Alexandra (Alice) Buczewski of the Lynnwood section of Wilkes-Barre, PA, and was the second of their four daughters. Lorraine is survived by her sister, Michaelene Swartz (Edward, deceased) and is predeceased by her sister Irene Stadulis (Jerome, deceased), Shirley Ann, who died as an infant, and a nephew, Eric Swartz. Lorraine is survived by her two children, Robert (Sandra), Susan Ansberry (Mark); and five grandchildren: Michael, Laura, Renay, Justin and Carolina, 4 nieces and 7 nephews and several grand nieces/nephews. Lorraine grew up in the Lynnwood section of Hanover Township (Wilkes-Barre), PA, and received a BA degree there from College Misericordia. She hosted a cooking show for a brief time on a local television station in Wilkes Barre. Lorraine and Peter moved to Toms River, NJ, and then Mt. Laurel, NJ where they raised their family, and lived for many years. She was the owner of Window Magic, her custom interior window treatment business, for over 30 years, and was an avid bridge player. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family at Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Road, Medford NJ on Thursday, May 2nd from 9:00 to 10:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m, at St. Mary of the Lakes Catholic Church, 40 Jackson Road, Medford, NJ 08055. Burial will follow at Brig Gen Wm C Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Rd, Wrightstown, NJ 08562. Condolences may be registered at www.bradleystow.com.
