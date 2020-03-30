|
Lorraine P. Gershefski
Cherry Hill - Lorraine P. Gershefski of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away March 29, 2020. She was 91. Beloved wife of George Gershefski of Marlton, NJ. Loving mother of Karen Guest of Mt. Laurel, NJ; Dr. June Hanly (Jim) of Boston, MA. and Dr. John Gershefski (Tricia) of Bethesda, MD. Devoted grandmother of Brandon (Linnea), Brittany (Matt), Brenna, Elyse, Douglas, Max and Will. Dear great grandmother of Carson and Wren. Funeral service private.In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to St. Joseph's Church School of Camden, 20 Church Street, Camden, NJ 08105. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020