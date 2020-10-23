Lorraine T. Levandowski
Collingswood - Lorraine T. Levandowski, 86, of Collingswood, N.J., passed away on October 19, 2020, after a short illness.
Lorraine was born in Camden, N.J. on April 3, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Helen (nee Peplowski) Levandowski and Raymond Joseph Levandowski. The family moved to Collingswood in 1941 where Lorraine has lived ever since. She graduated from Collingswood High School and worked at Philadelphia National Bank as an administrative assistant. After retiring, Lorraine devoted her life to selflessly caring for her parents until their deaths.
Lorraine was a devout Catholic who was a faithful parishioner at St. John's Church (St. Teresa of Calcutta parish) in Collingswood. She enjoyed numerous activities including gardening, rooting for the Phillies and Eagles, good times spent with her life-long friends and visiting with her family. Her ready smile and laughter as well as her compassion and empathy will be sorely missed by everyone.
She is survived by her sister, Joan Zeberlein and her husband, Robert, as well as her brother, Raymond Levandowski and his wife, Eileen. Lorraine was a loving and generous aunt to four nieces and three nephews, ten great nieces and nephews, and four great-great nephews.
The funeral will be conducted at Blake-Doyle Funeral Home, Collingswood, N.J. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, Visitation will take place from 10:30-11:30am followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00pm at St Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church, 809 Park Ave., Collingswood, N.J. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, if desired, please make a donation in her name to the charity of your choice
.