1/
Lorraine T. Levandowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine T. Levandowski

Collingswood - Lorraine T. Levandowski, 86, of Collingswood, N.J., passed away on October 19, 2020, after a short illness.

Lorraine was born in Camden, N.J. on April 3, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Helen (nee Peplowski) Levandowski and Raymond Joseph Levandowski. The family moved to Collingswood in 1941 where Lorraine has lived ever since. She graduated from Collingswood High School and worked at Philadelphia National Bank as an administrative assistant. After retiring, Lorraine devoted her life to selflessly caring for her parents until their deaths.

Lorraine was a devout Catholic who was a faithful parishioner at St. John's Church (St. Teresa of Calcutta parish) in Collingswood. She enjoyed numerous activities including gardening, rooting for the Phillies and Eagles, good times spent with her life-long friends and visiting with her family. Her ready smile and laughter as well as her compassion and empathy will be sorely missed by everyone.

She is survived by her sister, Joan Zeberlein and her husband, Robert, as well as her brother, Raymond Levandowski and his wife, Eileen. Lorraine was a loving and generous aunt to four nieces and three nephews, ten great nieces and nephews, and four great-great nephews.

The funeral will be conducted at Blake-Doyle Funeral Home, Collingswood, N.J. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, Visitation will take place from 10:30-11:30am followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00pm at St Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church, 809 Park Ave., Collingswood, N.J. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, please make a donation in her name to the charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
8568542570
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blake-Doyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved