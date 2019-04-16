Services
Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Villari's Lakeside Restaurant
2375 Sicklerville Road
Sicklerville, NJ
Louis A. Gray, Sr.

Mantua/Blackwood - Louis Anthony Gray, Sr., of Mantua, NJ, formerly of Blackwood, passed away on April 12, 2019 at the age of 57 years. Survived by his longtime girlfriend, Miki Canora. Beloved father of Louis Anthony Gray, Jr. (Elizabeth) and Matthew Gray (Nicole). Proud grandfather of Cillian "the Stinker", "Landon Bear", and "Anna Banana". Dear brother of Mary Gray (Michael) of Voorhees, NJ, George Gray (April) of Runnemede, NJ, and Stacy Beebe (Hans) of Atco, NJ. Loving uncle of Anthony Gray, Alexis Gray, Jared Beebe, Ryan Beebe, Jillian Gray, and George Gray.

Louis worked as a laborer for Local #57 out of Philadelphia, PA. He was a former member and past commissioner of Blackwood Fire Company. Louis was a family man and would do anything to help them. He loved his grandchildren more than anything, and always wanted to make everyone around him happy.

Urn visitation will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Immediately following the visitation, Louis' family will be receiving guests at Villari's Lakeside Restaurant for a celebration of his life, 2375 Sicklerville Road, Sicklerville, NJ 08081. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 16, 2019
