Louis A. Palmarini, Jr.
Marlton - Passed peacefully with his family by his side on February 28, 2019, at the age of 82. Beloved father of Kathryn Sbarra (Richard), Louis Palmarini, III (Janet) and Bree Donovan. Loving grandfather of Breanna and Kristina Palmarini, Angela Severino, Richard Sbarra, Jr. and Anthony Sbarra. Dear brother of Gloria Naslund, Martha Flemming and the late Norma Harrell and Eugene Palmarini. Also survived by his ex-wife & friend Mercedes Palmarini. Beloved Uncle to the Flemming-Reich Family and his numerous nieces and nephews in New Jersey & Florida (his second home). Lou loved going down the shore. He was an avid Philly sports fan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Visitation, Tuesday, March 5th from 5 to 6:30pm at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Township, NJ 08108. Family & Friends will share memories from 6:30 to 7pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lou's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 3, 2019