Louis A. Tomassetti
Cherry Hill, NJ - On May 8, 2019, Age 80, Loving father of Melissa (Sean) Kavanaugh of Cherry Hill; Stepfather of E.J. (Kenthia) Monroe and Susie (Matt) Downing; Cherished grandfather of Conor & Kendall Kavanaugh, and Step-grandfather of Tommy & Scott Monroe, and Brendan, Morgan, Erin, & Callan Downing; Beloved companion of Gerry Harvey; Dear friend of Laurie Borowiec.
Mr. Tomassetti was a teacher at Collingswood High School for over 40 years. He was an avid ballroom dancer and loved working on his home and spending time in Ocean City, NJ.
All are invited to Mr. Tomassetti's Memorial Service on Saturday, May 18th at 10:30 AM, at Haddonfield Friends Meeting; where the family will receive guests following his Service. Memorial donations in Mr. Tomasetti's honor may be made to: Haddonfield Monthly Meeting, Attn: Treasurer, 47 Friends Ave. Haddonfield, NJ, 08033; where he was an active member.
Published in Courier-Post on May 14, 2019