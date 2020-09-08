1/
Louis Anthony Ucciferri
Louis Anthony Ucciferri

Cherry Hill - Louis Anthony Ucciferri of Cherry Hill, NJ died September 6, 2020. Age 92. Beloved husband of the late Solenna Antonia (nee Vari). Loving father of Louis F. Ucciferri (Kathleen) of Cherry Hill, NJ and Idamarie Theresa Allardyce of San Luis Obispo, CA. Devoted grandfather of Crystal Marie Howard (Marcus); Louis D. Ucciferri; Krista Damirgian and Dana Damirgian. Devoted great grandfather of Addox Marcus Howard. Dear brother of Robert Ucciferri (Madeline). Loving Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Louis and Ida (Topita). Lou served in the Army in the Pacific during WWII. He spent his career at RCA Moorestown, working with the Aegis Defense System. He enjoyed life to its fullest, always bringing a smile or laugh to everyone he encountered. His life was defined by his love for family and dear friends. He will be missed by all who loved him. Viewing Monday, 10 to 10:45am at Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial 11am. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Donations in his memory may be made to Christ Our Light Church at the above address. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Christ Our Light Church
SEP
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ Our Light Church
Funeral services provided by
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
