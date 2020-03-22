Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Louis B. Auletto Sr.

Louis B. Auletto Sr. Obituary
Louis B. Auletto, Sr.

On March 21, 2020 of Washington Twp. Age 91. Beloved husband of Mary Theresa (nee Caruso). Devoted father of Mary, Annette and Louis Auletto, Jr. Dear brother of Rocco Auletto.

Louis enjoyed spending time with his wife and family.

In his free time to his community acting as President of the Washington Township Senior Center.

He enjoyed playing Bocce Ball, Golf, playing Poker, Pool, and arranging Bus Trips to the Casinos with his fellow seniors. Louis proudly served his country in the Army during WWII.

Louis' life will be honored and remembered privately by his family at this time. A Memorial Mass at SS Peter & Paul RC Church, Washington Twp. will be scheduled at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com.

"A Life Well Lived

Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
