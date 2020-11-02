Louis C. Gilde, Jr.
Haddon Township - Louis Charles Gilde, Jr., age 96 went to be with the Lord on October 26, 2020. He was a resident of Haddon Township, NJ. Beloved husband of Patricia A. Gilde. Loving father of Lisa A. Gilde (Mark Klevence) of Collingswood, NJ, Mark L. Gilde (Michele) of Sicklerville, NJ, Patricia A. Schneider (Karl) of Audubon, NJ, Troy K. Gilde (Wanda) of Homestead, FL, the late Susan M. Croge and Samuel Croge. Dear brother of June Koker of Derby, KS. Proud grandfather of Brandon G. Klevence (Fiancé Helen Huang-Hobbs), Candice E. Gilde, Mark L. Gilde, Jr., Kara Stettler (Andrew), Kelsey Ann Schneider, Alexander K. Gilde, Christian W. Gilde, Troy K. Gilde, Jr., Jordyn Croge and Samantha Croge. Adoring great-grandfather of Abby R. Gordon and Aubrey A. Gordon.
Lou was a member of the Greatest Generation and had many accomplishments including being a member of the 1940 South Jersey champion football team. He volunteered for service in 1942, serving in the European Theater and landed on Normandy beach (D+12). He received the Bronze Star for five campaigns along with the NJ Distinguished Service Medal, the Camden County Military Service Medal, a Medal from the Province of Normandy, and was a Member of the American Society of the French Legion of Honor. Lou was a member of the American Legion in Collingswood.
Lou was a life-long member of Martin Luther Chapel in Pennsauken, NJ. He helped develop Pennsauken Lutheran Housing, a subsidized federal program, and was on the Board of Directors in the initial years of operation. He was also instrumental in obtaining funds to aid a Lutheran church in Lithuania.
Lou joined Campbell Soup Company in 1950 having received a degree from Rutgers University in Sanitary (now Environmental) Engineering. Over 38 years he rose to Director of Environmental Programs for all operations worldwide. Lou received a number of prestigious awards for his work and gave presentations around the world including Canada, England, Sweden, France and China. He was one of those at the forefront of the save the planet movement for pollution control and is listed in "Who's Who in the East" as a patentee for a Wastewater Treatment System. Following retirement, he volunteered with the World Environment Center reviewing many projects and travelled to Egypt and Romania for the U.S. State Department. In Lou's later years, he published a book entitled "The Dilution of America".
In retirement Lou traveled a great deal visiting many countries as well as the U.S. Looking back on his life, he was keenly aware that "All we have is Thine alone, a trust O Lord from Thee".
In light of COVID, a service will be held on a future date at Martin Luther Chapel, 4100 Terrace Avenue, Pennsauken, NJ 08109. Contributions in Lou's memory may be made to Martin Luther Chapel. Arrangements by Jackson Funeral Home, Haddon Twp., NJ. To share condolences, please visit www.jacksonfh.net
.