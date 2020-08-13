Louis C. Moore, Jr.
Louis C. Moore, Jr. (Boo), 86, of West Deptford, New Jersey (formerly Runnemede, NJ and Florence, AZ) passed away on August 7, 2020.
He was born to parents Louis and Margaret Moore, on February 16, 1934, in Camden, New Jersey.
He married Alice (Righter) in 1960, who survives him. Louis is also survived by his daughter Donna Simiriglia and husband Mark, his granddaughters, Amber and Crista. Louis was predeceased by his beloved sons, Rick (2009) and Tommy (2003).
Boo loved baseball, bulldogs, tea and traveling. He was the nicest person you would ever meet and was ready to help anyone in need. Boo served his country in the armed forces. Services are being held at Gardner Funeral Home in Runnemede, NJ. Please contact the funeral home for further details. Entombment at New St. Mary Cemetery and Mausoleum, Bellmawr, NJ.
Please make donations to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW.org
) or the American Cancer Society
(cancer.org
) in lieu of sending flowers