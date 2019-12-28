|
Louis Caccese
Berlin - Louis William Caccese, a long-time resident of Berlin, NJ, passed away on December 27, 2019, at the age of 83. He is survived by his daughter Amy Sweeney, son-in-law Paul Sweeney, grandchildren Lauren Williber, Zachary Williber, Allison Sweeney, and Amanda Sweeney, and nieces Susannah and Shannon Easterly. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Mildred Caccese and his sister Valerie Easterly.
Mr. Caccese grew up in Franklinville, NJ. After graduating from Pennsylvania Military College in 1958, he served as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. Following his military service, Mr. Caccese became an English teacher at Delsea Regional High School in Franklin Township, NJ. He then attended Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA and earned his master's degree in Library Science in 1965. Mr. Caccese served as the librarian at Camden County College in Blackwood, NJ until 1975, successfully establishing a valuable collection of resources at this educational institution. After a period of self-employment in the printing and graphic arts field in the 1980s, Mr. Caccese became the librarian at Sterling High School in Somerdale NJ. He also worked part-time as a reference librarian at Atlantic City Public Library in Atlantic City, NJ until he retired in 2006.
Mr. Caccese enjoyed a full and active life up until his death. He was a runner, participating in local marathons such as the Broad Street Run in Philadelphia, PA up until he was 70 years of age. He enjoyed nature and the outdoors and loved traveling during his retirement years to national parks in destinations including Utah and Nevada. Mr. Caccese adored all animals - he was a generous supporter of multiple animal rights organizations. He was also an avid reader - he especially enjoyed studying scripture and scholarly Christian readings. Mr. Caccese loved spending time with his family and friends, watching football, playing the piano, listening to spiritual hymns, taking long walks outside, and spending time with his beloved cat. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 9:15 AM to 10:45 AM at the BARCLAY FUNERAL HOME, 208 Maple Street, Clayton, NJ 08312. Funeral mass at 11:30 AM at the Church of the Nativity, 2677 N. Delsea Drive, Franklinville, NJ 08322. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. In lieu of flowers, his family is requesting donations in his name to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Boulevard, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Sign the guest book or send condolences at BarclayFuneralHome.net.
