Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View Map
Louis Cascio Obituary
Louis Cascio of Deptford, NJ, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ died December 30, 2019. Age 88. Beloved husband of Mary Cascio (nee McQuaide). Loving father of Denise Cascio of Maple Shade, NJ; Daniel L. Cascio of Philadelphia, PA; Lois A. Cascio of Richmond, VA. and Miriam Cascio Glaeser (Bill) of Gonzales, LA. Dear step-father of Colleen Algayer of Maple Shade, NJ; William Green (Rita) of Cherry Hill, NJ; Becky Green of Mt. Laurel, NJ; Jim Green (Joan) of Deptford, NJ and Dennis Green (Laurie) of Mt. Holly, NJ. Devoted grandfather of 11. Dear brother of Rosalie Festa (the late William) of Philadelphia, PA. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Viewing Saturday morning 9 to 9:45am in The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral service Saturday 10am. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or to South Jersey Dream Center, PO Box 52, West Deptford, NJ 08086. Please visit schetterfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
