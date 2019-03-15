Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Sokol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis D. Sokol


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louis D. Sokol Obituary
Louis D. Sokol

Voorhees NJ - Louis D. Sokol passed suddenly on March 10, 2019, following a lengthy illness. He was born December 11, 1940 in Pennsylvania and a resident of Voorhees. He had formerly lived in Pennsylvania and Michigan. Mr. Sokol retired from Bechtel Engineers and United Engineers in 1993. He was a graduate of Pitt (Bachelor's) and Bucknell University (MBA). He was an avid football fan especially loving the Pittsburgh Steelers and a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Church since 1985. Louis was predeceased by his mother, Mary Sokol Maloney and is survived by his wife of 50 years Margaret Grau Sokol, 2 daughters, Lesley Sokol and Lorraine Sokol (Chris Rilling) and his faithful pet, Bryce. Services were private and at the convenience of the family. If desired, donations may be made in Louis' memory to your local ASPCA.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.