Louis D. Sokol
Voorhees NJ - Louis D. Sokol passed suddenly on March 10, 2019, following a lengthy illness. He was born December 11, 1940 in Pennsylvania and a resident of Voorhees. He had formerly lived in Pennsylvania and Michigan. Mr. Sokol retired from Bechtel Engineers and United Engineers in 1993. He was a graduate of Pitt (Bachelor's) and Bucknell University (MBA). He was an avid football fan especially loving the Pittsburgh Steelers and a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Church since 1985. Louis was predeceased by his mother, Mary Sokol Maloney and is survived by his wife of 50 years Margaret Grau Sokol, 2 daughters, Lesley Sokol and Lorraine Sokol (Chris Rilling) and his faithful pet, Bryce. Services were private and at the convenience of the family. If desired, donations may be made in Louis' memory to your local ASPCA.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 15, 2019