|
|
Louis E. Short
Vineland - Louis E. Short, on April 12, 2020, of Vineland. Age 62. Devoted father of Anna Marie O'Donnell (Zach). Loving grandfather of Adriana and Julian. Beloved son of Stella and the late Herman Short. Dear brother of Karen Schneeman (the late David). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Louis loved his family. He was a very hard worker and was loved by everyone. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020