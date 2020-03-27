|
|
Louis E. Taylor
Medford - Passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020, of Medford, NJ, age 85yrs. Beloved long-time companion of Claire Johnston. Devoted father of Lucy (James) Reilley, Richard (Laurie) Taylor, Jason Taylor, and Roy (Gail) Taylor. Loving grandfather of Heather, Justin, Joshua, Richard, Christopher, Robert, Angela, Ryan and Alyssa. Also survived by several great-grandchildren as well as his former wife Thelma Shover. Predeceased by his brother Robert. Lou was born in Norwood, PA and lived in Medford for many years. He retired from Greyhound Bus Company after 28yrs of service. To express condolences, please visit www.njfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by POPIOLEK FUNERAL HOME, Barrington, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020