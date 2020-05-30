Louis F. Brandolini, Jr.
Erial - Louis F Brandolini, Jr., of Erial NJ, passed away suddenly on May 25, 2020 due to COVID-19. Age 80 years. Husband of the late Louise "Jane" Brandolini (née Sharp). Son of the late Flora (née Giansanti) and Louis Brandolini, Sr. Survived by daughter Lisa and brother Anthony Brandolini, Sr. Predeceased by his beloved son Christopher, daughter-in-law Patty (née Mormann), granddaughter Billie and 2 granddogs Houdini and Angus. He also has many loving relatives, friends and customers both here or have passed along.
Louie was known by all as a "good man" that would help everyone and an extremely hard worker. Louie started his own roofing and siding business in 1960 that lasted over 55 years. Due to his quality workmanship he never had to advertise, and people still call to this day. Because of his hard work he was able to provide a wonderful life for his family and travel all over the world. Louie had a funny personality that no one will forget. Many people say he is a legend and "tough as nails". He loved antique cars and trucks. Always owned a cool "work truck", and when he wasn't at work he was working on his cars, cleaning his yard or at the casino which he really enjoyed. He lived a good life and said so, but he had many years to go.
Due to the ongoing health crisis caused by COVID-19 the family wishes to celebrate Louie's life at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. For lasting condolences please visit costantinoprimofh.com
Erial - Louis F Brandolini, Jr., of Erial NJ, passed away suddenly on May 25, 2020 due to COVID-19. Age 80 years. Husband of the late Louise "Jane" Brandolini (née Sharp). Son of the late Flora (née Giansanti) and Louis Brandolini, Sr. Survived by daughter Lisa and brother Anthony Brandolini, Sr. Predeceased by his beloved son Christopher, daughter-in-law Patty (née Mormann), granddaughter Billie and 2 granddogs Houdini and Angus. He also has many loving relatives, friends and customers both here or have passed along.
Louie was known by all as a "good man" that would help everyone and an extremely hard worker. Louie started his own roofing and siding business in 1960 that lasted over 55 years. Due to his quality workmanship he never had to advertise, and people still call to this day. Because of his hard work he was able to provide a wonderful life for his family and travel all over the world. Louie had a funny personality that no one will forget. Many people say he is a legend and "tough as nails". He loved antique cars and trucks. Always owned a cool "work truck", and when he wasn't at work he was working on his cars, cleaning his yard or at the casino which he really enjoyed. He lived a good life and said so, but he had many years to go.
Due to the ongoing health crisis caused by COVID-19 the family wishes to celebrate Louie's life at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. For lasting condolences please visit costantinoprimofh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from May 30 to May 31, 2020.