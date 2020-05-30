Louis F. Brandolini Jr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis F. Brandolini, Jr.

Erial - Louis F Brandolini, Jr., of Erial NJ, passed away suddenly on May 25, 2020 due to COVID-19. Age 80 years. Husband of the late Louise "Jane" Brandolini (née Sharp). Son of the late Flora (née Giansanti) and Louis Brandolini, Sr. Survived by daughter Lisa and brother Anthony Brandolini, Sr. Predeceased by his beloved son Christopher, daughter-in-law Patty (née Mormann), granddaughter Billie and 2 granddogs Houdini and Angus. He also has many loving relatives, friends and customers both here or have passed along.

Louie was known by all as a "good man" that would help everyone and an extremely hard worker. Louie started his own roofing and siding business in 1960 that lasted over 55 years. Due to his quality workmanship he never had to advertise, and people still call to this day. Because of his hard work he was able to provide a wonderful life for his family and travel all over the world. Louie had a funny personality that no one will forget. Many people say he is a legend and "tough as nails". He loved antique cars and trucks. Always owned a cool "work truck", and when he wasn't at work he was working on his cars, cleaning his yard or at the casino which he really enjoyed. He lived a good life and said so, but he had many years to go.

Due to the ongoing health crisis caused by COVID-19 the family wishes to celebrate Louie's life at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. For lasting condolences please visit costantinoprimofh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved