Services
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Notre Dame de la Mer Parish
2901 Atlantic Ave,
Wildwood, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
at the church
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Baselice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis J. Baselice Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis J. Baselice Sr. Obituary
Louis J. Baselice, Sr.

Voorhees - Louis J. Baselice, Sr., 88, of Voorhees died Monday, September 9, 2019 at Kresson View Center in Voorhees Township.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA he resided in Cherry Hill and North Wildwood. He was a commercial printer for Precision Offset Printing in Upper Darby, PA. A former member of IAABO referee association, he was a Coach and Mentor with the Wildwood Crest Recreation Center.

Son of the late Joseph J. and Rose (DiDomenico) Baselice, brother of the late Joseph, Charles, Michael, and James Baselice, Rosemarie LaRocca, Genevieve Tourison and Elizabeth Handley, he is survived by one son and daughter-in-law Louis Jr. and Donna Baselice, four daughters and three sons-in-law Kim and Lewis Adler, Kris Donaldson, Karen and Frank Gagliardi, Kelli and James Tarasca, three brothers and sisters-in-law Anthony and Robyn, Thomas and Lucille, Frank and Nancy, 10 grandchildren Stephanie and Craig Whitaker, Katie and Samantha Adler, Erika and Melissa Donaldson, Gabrielle and Jessica Cohen, Michael and Alexa Tarasca, 2 great grandchildren Miles and Finn Whitaker.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, 2901 Atlantic Ave, Wildwood, followed by Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Cape May.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Institute of Cancer Research at AICR.org or Vitas Healthcare/Hospice Mt. Laurel at Vitas.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.