Louis J. Baselice, Sr.
Voorhees - Louis J. Baselice, Sr., 88, of Voorhees died Monday, September 9, 2019 at Kresson View Center in Voorhees Township.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA he resided in Cherry Hill and North Wildwood. He was a commercial printer for Precision Offset Printing in Upper Darby, PA. A former member of IAABO referee association, he was a Coach and Mentor with the Wildwood Crest Recreation Center.
Son of the late Joseph J. and Rose (DiDomenico) Baselice, brother of the late Joseph, Charles, Michael, and James Baselice, Rosemarie LaRocca, Genevieve Tourison and Elizabeth Handley, he is survived by one son and daughter-in-law Louis Jr. and Donna Baselice, four daughters and three sons-in-law Kim and Lewis Adler, Kris Donaldson, Karen and Frank Gagliardi, Kelli and James Tarasca, three brothers and sisters-in-law Anthony and Robyn, Thomas and Lucille, Frank and Nancy, 10 grandchildren Stephanie and Craig Whitaker, Katie and Samantha Adler, Erika and Melissa Donaldson, Gabrielle and Jessica Cohen, Michael and Alexa Tarasca, 2 great grandchildren Miles and Finn Whitaker.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, 2901 Atlantic Ave, Wildwood, followed by Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Cape May.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Institute of Cancer Research at AICR.org or Vitas Healthcare/Hospice Mt. Laurel at Vitas.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 12, 2019