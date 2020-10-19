Louis J. Monacelli



Haddon Twp. - Louis J. Monacelli, age 76 years of Haddon Twp., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on October 14, 2020.



Beloved husband of the late Jill L. (nee Truesdale); devoted father of Adam Monacelli & his wife, Jennifer, Master Sgt. Dominik Monacelli USAF & his wife Ziomara & Ryan Monacelli & his wife Evelyn. Adoring Pop Pop of AJ, Alec & Josmeily; son of the late Joseph & Helen; brother of the late Rosemarie Richman; dearest uncle to William Richman and Susan Kabit (nee Richman.)



A Collingswood High School graduate, class of 1962, and resident of Haddon Twp., for over 40 years, Lou was a systems computer engineer before retirement. He was a proud United States Air Force Veteran where he served as a jet engine mechanic during the Vietnam War. Lou was a seasoned chess player in his early years and later developed a life-long passion for playing guitar, studying genres of jazz, classical and bluegrass music. He loved spending time with family and friends, traveling and watching the Eagles play on Sunday.



Cremation and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements under the direction of Falco, Caruso & Leonard Funeral Home.



The family respectfully suggests donations in Lou's memory be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza - Suite 1400, NYC, NY 10122 or info@ocrf.org









