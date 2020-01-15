Services
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church
Malin Rd
Broomall, PA
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St Luke Greek Orthodox Church
35 N Malin Rd
Broomall, NJ
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church
Malin Rd
Broomall, PA
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Luke Greek Orthodox Church
35 N Malin Rd
Broomall, NJ
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St Luke Greek Orthodox Church
35 N Malin Rd
Broomall, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church
Malin Rd
Broomall, PA
Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery
1600 S. Sproul Rd.
Springfield, PA
Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery
1600 S. Sproul Rd.
Springfield, PA
Newtown Square - Louis J. Vastardis, 97, of Newtown Square, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020, surrounded by his family.

The devoted and loving husband of the late Goldie (née Stamis), he is survived by children John (Mary), Celeste (Axel) and Nicholas (Theresa), grandchildren Christina, Louis, Eric, Kristin, Alexis and Gregory, and 3 great grandchildren.

He grew up on the island of Andros in Greece, and later served during World War II with the British Air Force in the North Africa campaign as well as the allied invasion of Italy. After the war he emigrated to the United States where he owned a construction company which built many restaurants and diners in the Philadelphia area.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Sunday 4-7PM at St Luke Greek Orthodox Church, 35 N Malin Rd, Broomall. A second viewing will be held Monday 10-11AM, followed by Funeral Service 11AM, also at St Luke. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church in his memory.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
