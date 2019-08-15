|
|
Louis L. Sheairs, Jr.
Deptford - Louis L. Sheairs, Jr., of Deptford went home to be with his Lord; and his wife Anna "Penny" on August 10, 2019 at the age of 79 years. Beloved husband of 50 plus years to Anna May "Penny" (Butchinko), deceased (2015). Son of predeceased, Louis, Sr. (1997) and Alberta (Gibson) (1989) Sheairs and son-in-law of Nicholas (2001) and Anna M (Urban) (2001) Butchinko.
Devoted father of Lois Passalaqua of Deptford, Linda Sheairs of Deptford, the late Louis L. Sheairs III (1989), Lori Griffin of Somerdale, NJ, and Nicholas J. Sheairs (Christine) of Franklinville, NJ. Dear brother of Robert Sr. (Carol) of Deptford, Ruthann Quintavalle of Deptford. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Proud grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great- grandchild.
Lou was born in Phila. PA on Dec. 11, 1939, moved to Deptford July 1, 1952, attended Woodbury High School, Class of 1957. Attended RCA Drafting School, 1957, while in High School. Hired by RCA Camden, NJ. Retired from Lockheed Martin Corp (RCA, GE, Martin Marietta) Feb 2008, as a Draftsman Designer-Mech, Moorestown, NJ after 42 years. Also worked for Caddy Corp., Pitman, NJ, 8 years. Member and officer of IFPTE Local 241, AFL-CIO, served as President and Negotiator. Life member Union Fire Co of Blackwood Terrace, since 1956, served in all line officer slots, including Chief (1969-1978). Served as Deptford Fire Commissioner (1979-1988). Life member NJ State Firemen's Assoc. and Deptford Township Fireman's Relief Assoc. (exempt).
Life member NJ Beach Buggy Assoc. (#823), VAA Fishing Club (RCA) and Terrace Anglers Fishing Club, Blackwood Terrace. Deptford Little League, as Manager and served as President.
Served in NJ Army National Guards as SP5.
Louis and Anna were married on May 29, 1965 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Runnemede, NJ. Lou was a confirmed member since 1953 and served as a councilman, both were part of the Social Concerns Ministry.
They raised five children and spent vacations in Wildwood, camping at Old Cedar Campground and North Wildwood at the Acropolis Resort, toured the U.S., trips to tour Israel and Germany, and cruises to the Caribbean, and New England/Canada. They both liked surf and boat fishing, bowling, car trips with their 6 dogs, and gardening. Lou played baseball and softball.
Viewings will be Sunday, Aug. 18th, 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM, and Monday, Aug. 19th, 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM, both at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral Services will follow 11:00 AM Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 200 E. Clements Bridge Rd., Runnemede, NJ 08078. Interment will take place at Bethel Cemetery, Washington Twp., NJ. In lieu of flowers, Contributions in his memory would be appreciated to either Trinity Lutheran Church, 200 E. Clements Bridge Road, Runnemede, NJ 08078, or to Union Fire Co. #1, P.O. Box 5195, 2401 Good Intent Road, Deptford, NJ 08096. Condolences may be shared at earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 15, 2019