Louis Richard Bovino
Cherry Hill - On June 28, 2019, Louis Richard Bovino, age 83, passed away. Born in NYC, Lou started as a lineman with NJ Bell Telephone and after the acquisition by AT&T became district manager until he retired after 32 years. Lou was a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the New Jersey National Guard where he was instrumental in the start up of the Camden Light Artillery 1st BN 112th FA for which he served a period as Commander.
Lou is survived by his devoted companion, Barbara Rouh; his daughters, Louise Bovino Smith (Husband, Chris) and Catherine Bovino Hartzell; his granddaughters, Alexandra Bovino Hartzell and Samantha Nicole Hartzell and his grandson, Louis Michael Bovino. "Uncle Louie" was loved by all his nieces and nephews and their children as well as members of the Rouh family. Louis was predeceased by his sons, Louis and Joseph Richard Bovino; his daughter, Patricia Ann Bovino; his sister, Carmella "Millie" DiWilliams and his brother, Michael "Mike" Bovino.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Wednesday, July 3rd from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Healey Funeral Home, 1816 Berlin Road (Route 561), Cherry Hill, NJ where his Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM. Interment following at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at .
Published in Courier-Post on June 30, 2019