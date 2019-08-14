Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
5021 Harding Hwy
Mays Landing, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
5021 Harding Hwy
Mays Landing, NJ
Louis Roi Jr.


1937 - 2019
Louis Roi Jr. Obituary
Louis Roi, Jr.

Mays Landing - Louis Roi, Jr. of Mays Landing, born February 21, 1937, died August 11, 2019. Lou was the beloved husband of Dolores Roi (née Buonavolta), loving father of Lynn Roi Stites, Michele Roi (David Hannah) David Roi (Kelley), step-father to Fred (Jen) Buonavolta, Chris Buonavolta. Devoted grandfather to 11 and uncle to Louis Roi. Lou was born and raised in South Philadelphia and longtime resident of Stratford, NJ. Friends & family are invited to celebrate his life on Friday, August 16th from 10-11am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5021 Harding Hwy, Mays Landing, NJ, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 14, 2019
