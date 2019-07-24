Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:15 PM - 1:00 PM
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Schiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Schiller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Schiller Obituary
Louis Schiller

Cherry Hill, NJ - July 20, 2019, Age 87 yrs. Husband of the late Joan Schiller. Father of Louis (the late Lissa) Schiller, Kathleen (Frank) Dalecke, Christopher J. Schiller, Steven B. Schiller and Jolene Schiller. Grandfather of Karlie, Cory, Hollyanne, Christina, Sean, Christine, Rebecca and Amanda. Brother of Thomas (Carol) Schiller, the late George Schiller, the late Fred Schiller, the late John Schiller. Former father-in-law of Audrey Gardner. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited Saturday beginning 12:15 pm to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:00 pm.
Published in Courier-Post on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now