|
|
Louis Schiller
Cherry Hill, NJ - July 20, 2019, Age 87 yrs. Husband of the late Joan Schiller. Father of Louis (the late Lissa) Schiller, Kathleen (Frank) Dalecke, Christopher J. Schiller, Steven B. Schiller and Jolene Schiller. Grandfather of Karlie, Cory, Hollyanne, Christina, Sean, Christine, Rebecca and Amanda. Brother of Thomas (Carol) Schiller, the late George Schiller, the late Fred Schiller, the late John Schiller. Former father-in-law of Audrey Gardner. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited Saturday beginning 12:15 pm to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:00 pm.
Published in Courier-Post on July 24, 2019