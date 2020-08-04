1/
Louise A. Cherill
1927 - 2020
Louise A. Cherill

Voorhees - Louise A. (nee Canaris) age 93, passed away August 1, 2020 at home. She was predeceased by her husband, John Cherill in 2004. Survived by her devoted children: Joseph J., Frank M. (Donna), Regina M. (Stephen) Chillem, Anthony L., and Christine M. (Ralph) Saraceno and leaves 14 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

Mrs. Cherill was born in Hazelton, PA and lived in the South Jersey area more than 60 years. A woman of strong faith, dedicated to her family, she was a wonderful role model who will long be remembered for keeping family history alive through stories and reminiscing.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Resurrection, 11:00a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Peter R.C. Church, 43 W. Maple Ave., Merchantville, NJ. Burial will be held privately at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate mass cards or memorial donations may be made to LARC School, 1089 Creek Road, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Arrangements by EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, Haddon Heights, NJ.




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Service
11:00 AM
St. Peter R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Evoy-Banasz Funeral Home
129 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-7600
