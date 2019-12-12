|
Louise A. Fowler
Gloucester City - On December 11, 2019. Age 73. (nee Hickson). Loving and devoted wife of 24 years to Earl T. Fowler, Sr. Loving mother of Michelle and Thomas Quinn, Dawn and Vincent Digiacomo, Stephanie and John Bryszewski, Kimberly and Michael Morrell and Earl Jr. and Kelliann Fowler. Cherished grandmother of 19 and great grandmother of 11. Beloved sister of Susan Allcott, Lynn Verlander and sister-in-law of Jerry. Predeceased by her sister, Joyce Conover and her brother, Louis Hickson. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Sunday evening, December 15th from 4 to 6 PM and again on Monday morning, December 16th from 10 to 11 AM at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth St., Gloucester City, where her funeral service will be held at 11AM. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hurffville.
In lieu of flowers donations are requested to SCUCS, 537 W. Nicholson Rd, Audubon, NJ 08106. Please memo, Louise A. Fowler
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Louise A. Fowler. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City, NJ. Ph: 856-456-1142.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019