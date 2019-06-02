Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Louise Weldon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME
126 S. Black Horse Pike
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME
126 S. Black Horse Pike
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
View Map
Louise A. Weldon


1916 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louise A. Weldon Obituary
Louise A. Weldon

Turnersville - Louise A. Weldon (nee Miller), on May 31, 2019, of Turnersville; formerly of Magnolia. Age 103. Beloved wife of the late James. Devoted mother of John (Rita) and Doris Steele (Jim). Loving grandmother of John (Jenn), Brandy (Kevin) and Laurie (Bill). Cherished great-grandmother of Brooke, Brynn, Avery, Corinne, and Luke. Dear sister of Doris Kremser and the late Bud and Kenneth Miller. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Louise loved to go to the casinos and cook but most importantly, she loved spending time with her family. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11:30am Wednesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11:30am at the funeral home. Interment Gate of Heaven, Berlin. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 2, 2019
